Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in South Texas, expected to dump several inches of rain Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Hurricane Hanna made landfall in South Texas on Saturday, the first hurricane to make landfall in 2020. Meanwhile, Hurricane Douglas in the Pacific is still a threat to Hawaii, even though it is not expected to make direct landfall. Jeff Berardelli has the forecast. 👓 View full article