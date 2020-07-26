Global  
 

Celebrating John Lewis: Civil rights activists share stories in Selma memorial service

Sunday, 26 July 2020
Rep. John Lewis was honored by fellow civil rights activists in an emotional memorial service at historic Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama.
 
 John Robert Lewis, the “Conscience of the Congress,” will go down in history as a positive and historic role model for us all.

In Selma, tributes to Rep. John Lewis and calls to protect his voting rights legacy

 Rep. John Lewis was honored in a church that became a landmark of the movement the civil rights hero was so deeply tied to.
 
Martin Luther King III: John Lewis reunited with MLK on other side

 Martin Luther King III imagines the sweet reunion between his parents and Rep. John Lewis on the other side.
 
John Lewis: Mourners pay tributes to US civil rights icon

 The last of America's Big Six civil rights leaders died on 17 July of pancreatic cancer, aged 80.
Troy, Alabama, honors native son Rep. John Lewis

 A family and hometown on Saturday celebrated the life of John Lewis, a civil rights icon who rose from "humble beginnings" to change the nation.
 
Live updates: John Lewis funeral services in Alabama on Saturday

 John Lewis is being honored over six days, beginning in his hometown of Troy as well as Selma, Montgomery, D.C. and Atlanta.
Who was Edmund Pettus? Selma bridge got its name from Confederate general, KKK leader

 It became an iconic site of in the battle for equality, but the Edmund Pettus Bridge is named after a former Confederate general and KKK leader.
From Alabama to the Capitol, the Journey to Honor John Lewis

 Family and friends gathered to remember the civil rights figure.
John Lewis, Son of Alabama, Makes His Last Journey Home

 Days of memorials for the congressman and civil rights figure began in Troy, the small Alabama town where he was raised. “Rest well,” one of his sisters..
US civil rights icon Lewis remembered at memorial

 A memorial service has been held in Troy, Alabama for the famed civil rights icon John Lewis. The service celebrating "The Boy from Troy" was held on the campus..
200,000 MARCH FOR CIVIL RIGHTS IN ORDERLY WASHINGTON RALLY; PRESIDENT SEES GAIN FOR NEGRO; ACTION ASKED NOW 10 Leaders of Protest Urge Laws to End Racial Inequity Children Clap and Sing Says Nation Can Be Proud LEADERS OF RALLY URGE ACTION ‘NOW’ Ask L

 Washington demonstration; over 200,000 Negroes end whites participate in orderly gathering; 10 march leaders s at Lincoln Memorial; crowd deeply moved by Rev Dr...
NYTimes.com


