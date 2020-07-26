Global  
 

Navy vet Christopher David speaks on Portland protests

CBS News Sunday, 26 July 2020
In this web exclusive for “CBS Sunday Morning,” Christopher David, a Navy veteran who stood up to a beating by camouflage-wearing officers at a Portland Black Lives Matter demonstration earlier this month, talks about why he chose to confront federal forces about violating their oath to the Constitution, and why he thinks the deployment of such forces in American cities is a “slippery slope.”
