Navy vet Christopher David speaks on Portland protests
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () In this web exclusive for “CBS Sunday Morning,” Christopher David, a Navy veteran who stood up to a beating by camouflage-wearing officers at a Portland Black Lives Matter demonstration earlier this month, talks about why he chose to confront federal forces about violating their oath to the Constitution, and why he thinks the deployment of such forces in American cities is a “slippery slope.”
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Navy veteran stands passively in Portland, Oregon, amid swirling tear gas. One of the militarized federal agents deployed by President... Seattle Times Also reported by •Independent