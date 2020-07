You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Miami County sheriff searching for person who fell into Hillsdale Lake, did not resurface



Miami County sheriff searching for person who fell into Hillsdale Lake, did not resurface Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:24 Published on June 24, 2020 Fourth of July fireworks show at Lake Tobesofkee



Macon-Bibb will have its annual fireworks show at Lake Tobesofkee for the Fourth of July. Credit: WMGT Published on June 23, 2020 Chinese man trains dog to dive and rescue people from lake



A man in southern China trained his dog to dive and rescue people from a lake. The video, filmed in the city of Mianyang in Sichuan Province on June 11, shows a man named Lin Siwan using a water.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 07:49 Published on June 12, 2020

Tweets about this