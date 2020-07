Tanner Boser Knocks Out Raphael Pessoa In Brutal Fashion Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

He destroyed him 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this #SeekingTheTruth Tanner Boser Knocks Out Raphael Pessoa In Brutal Fashion https://t.co/z1dU6cHhUY https://t.co/nd99xVCMRf 21 minutes ago Chris Tanner Boser Knocks Out Raphael Pessoa In Brutal Fashion https://t.co/HwVdlxOuTH via @DailyCaller 49 minutes ago Conan Daily Alberta, Canada’s Tanner Boser earns 3rd UFC win, knocks out Raphael Pessoa on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi https://t.co/AzQJp1SF0t 10 hours ago