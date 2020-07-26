Global  
 

Hurricane Douglas: Hawaii Braces for 'Triple Threat'

NYTimes.com Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
The National Hurricane Center on Sunday warned that the storm could bring “damaging winds, flooding rainfall and dangerously high surf” to the state.
