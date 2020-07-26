Hurricane Douglas: Hawaii Braces for 'Triple Threat'

Tropical Storm Gonzalo Picks Up Speed And Strength



Tropical Depression Seven gained power and turned into Tropical Storm Gonzalo on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center reports the storm was about 1,110 miles east of the southern Windward Islands at 5:00 pm. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is sustaining winds of 50 mph and moving to the west at 14 mph. According to CNN, forecasters say the storm may fade as it moves over the islands. Many models indicate the storm could weaken, or it could continue to intensify into a hurricane by next week.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970