With election 100 days away, just 32% of Americans are supportive of Trump’s approach on the coronavirus, AP poll finds
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () With the November election 100 days away, more Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any previous point in Donald Trump’s presidency, putting the incumbent in a perilous position as his reelection bid against Democrat Joe Biden enters a pivotal stretch.
(CNN) Believe it or not, we're now 100 days and 15 hours from the 2020 election. As we enter the final stretch of the campaign, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to hold an advantage..
Following his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan, to some, was the perfect Republican candidate to take on President Trump. This, as rumblings of a GOP shakeup in DC..