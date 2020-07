You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FedEx driver refuses to help fallen man in shocking video



A FedEx driver ignored an elderly man's call for help in this disturbing doorbell video. The 89-year-old customer asked the delivery guy for help up after falling down on his doorstep in Freeport,.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:51 Published 4 days ago Driver Charged In Protester Hit & Run Near State Capitol



The Denver District Attorney's Office filed charges against a woman seen on video hitting a man with her car. The crash happened during a Justice for George Floyd protest near the State Capitol in May. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:24 Published 6 days ago Man Cited For Driving Pickup Truck Through Crowd Of Newton 'Black Lives Matter' Protesters



A 55-year-old driver was cited by police after he allegedly sped through a crowd of Black Lives Matter demonstrators at Newton City Hall on Tuesday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:21 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Police: Man fatally shot at protest in Texas AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man was fatally shot at a protest in Texas when he approached a vehicle and the driver inside opened fire, police said. The shooting...

Seattle Times 13 hours ago





Tweets about this