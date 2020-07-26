Hurricane Douglas, Strongest Hurricane in the World, Set to Hit Hawaii Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

The newest hurricane detected by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu, Hawaii is said to be the strongest one yet. Thankfully, it will weaken as it approach the state. The newest hurricane detected by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu, Hawaii is said to be the strongest one yet. Thankfully, it will weaken as it approach the state. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Warm Oceans, Calm Breezes Add Up To An Early Hurricane Season



The Atlantic hurricane officially began on Monday, and the very next day, Tropical Storm Cristobal spun up in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasts called for this to be a busy season, and according to Gizmodo.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40 Published on June 2, 2020 Here's How Hurricanes Get Their Names



NOAA predicts there will be 19 named tropical storms in 2020, with 6-10 potentially becoming hurricanes. How do these storms get their monikers? Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:02 Published on June 1, 2020

Tweets about this