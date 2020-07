Isolated In Their New Country, Refugees Are Sewing — And Innovating — Covid-19 Masks Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

About a dozen refugees, mostly from Afghanistan, are working from their new residences in New Jersey sewing masks to help protect against COVID-19. [ more › ] About a dozen refugees, mostly from Afghanistan, are working from their new residences in New Jersey sewing masks to help protect against COVID-19. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PPE pollution on the rise



A new breed of pollution is littering out streets and shores in the form of disposable face masks and gloves. Activists are calling for people around the world to pitch in and help stop the new.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:28 Published 2 weeks ago What You Should Know About Disney World's July Reopening



What You Should Know About Disney World's July Reopening 1. The new Disney is different. Right now, only Disney World and Disney's Animal Kingdom are open. Most of the rides are operational, but food.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:16 Published 2 weeks ago New Jersey Requiring Masks Outside



New Jersey Requiring Masks Outside Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this