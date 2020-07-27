|
'Loved her unconditionally': Austin protest shooting victim remembered for devotion to fiancée, racial justice
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Garrett Foster, who was killed at an Austin protest Saturday, was remembered for dedication to the Second Amendment, racial justice and his fiancée.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Austin, Texas Capital of Texas, United States
Live updates from weekend protests: 'Unlawful assembly' in Richmond; Man shot to death in Austin; 11 protesters arrested in LouisvilleA man was shot to death in Austin. Richmond police declared an "unlawful assembly" and Portland police declared "a riot." Latest protest news.
USATODAY.com
White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Garrett Foster Brought His Gun to Austin Protests. Then He Was Shot Dead.The police in Austin, Texas, have not identified the motorist who fatally shot a protester after driving his car in the direction of marchers.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this