'Loved her unconditionally': Austin protest shooting victim remembered for devotion to fiancée, racial justice

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Garrett Foster, who was killed at an Austin protest Saturday, was remembered for dedication to the Second Amendment, racial justice and his fiancée.
 
Oakland Mayor Cautions Racial Justice Protesters to Avoid 'Images' Trump Campaign Seeks

 The stated purpose of Saturday's protest was for Oakland to show solidarity with demonstrators in Portland but, after dark, it turned ugly. On Sunday, Mayor Schaaf warned protesters that's just what Pres. Trump is counting on. Joe Vazquez reports. (7-26-20)

Live updates from weekend protests: 'Unlawful assembly' in Richmond; Man shot to death in Austin; 11 protesters arrested in Louisville

 A man was shot to death in Austin. Richmond police declared an "unlawful assembly" and Portland police declared "a riot." Latest protest news.
 
White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee

White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee

An armed Texas protester was shot dead at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Austin Saturday night. According to Newser, a car drove into the crowd of demonstrators, then the driver apparently opened fire on him. Garrett Foster, 28, was approaching the stopped vehicle with other activists when he was killed. Foster is white. He was pushing his fiancee—Whitney Mitchell, a quadruple amputee who is black—in a wheelchair when the car bore down on the crowd.

Garrett Foster Brought His Gun to Austin Protests. Then He Was Shot Dead.

 The police in Austin, Texas, have not identified the motorist who fatally shot a protester after driving his car in the direction of marchers.
Protest Calling For Racial Justice Held In Montgomery County

Students demand change for racial inequality in All Black Lives Matter march

KC protest demonstrators seek judicial reform and racial justice

