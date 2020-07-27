Global  
 

Hurricane Douglas skirts north of Hawaii; Texas cleans up from Hurricane Hanna

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Hawaii dodged the worst affects of Hurricane Douglas on Monday, forecasters reported, as the storm swirled by just north of the islands.
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Local Firefighters Head To Hawaii As Hurricane Douglas Takes Aim

Local Firefighters Head To Hawaii As Hurricane Douglas Takes Aim 01:01

 A group of 40 firefighters will be headed to Hawaii as Hurricane Douglas takes aim. Amy Johnson reports.

Hawaii Hawaii State in the United States

Southwest, Delta, American issue flight waivers as Hawaii braces for Hurricane Douglas

 Airlines are issuing flight waivers as Hawaii braces for the impact of Hurricane Douglas amid the already crippling coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rebuts U.S. claim that Marshall Islands nuclear waste site is safe

 One of Hawaii’s high-profile politicians has dismissed a recent Department of Energy report concluding that a leaking U.S. nuclear waste repository in the..
WorldNews

AP Top Stories July 27 A

 Here's the latest for Monday July 27th: Portland protesters dispersed amid gas, explosions; China takes over former US consulate; Hurricane Hanna downgraded;..
USATODAY.com

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu [Video]

China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu

Beijing announced the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu was closed as of 10 a.m. on Monday, after it ordered the facility be shut in retaliation for China being ousted from its consulate in Houston, Texas. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:40Published

China takes control of US consulate in Chengdu

 Chinese authorities took control of the former U.S. consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Monday after it was ordered closed amid rising..
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Hanna slams Texas' Corpus Christi with flooding [Video]

Hurricane Hanna slams Texas' Corpus Christi with flooding

Hurricane Hanna battered Texas over the weekend with flooding and strong winds hitting the south of the state.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:17Published
Hurricane Hanna Brings Flooding, Strong Winds To Areas Of South Texas [Video]

Hurricane Hanna Brings Flooding, Strong Winds To Areas Of South Texas

Hurricane Hanna made landfall in South Texas Saturday afternoon and has brought flooding and strong winds to the area.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:37Published
Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall On Texas Gulf Coast [Video]

Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall On Texas Gulf Coast

Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:35Published

