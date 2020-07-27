|
Hurricane Douglas skirts north of Hawaii; Texas cleans up from Hurricane Hanna
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Hawaii dodged the worst affects of Hurricane Douglas on Monday, forecasters reported, as the storm swirled by just north of the islands.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hawaii State in the United States
Southwest, Delta, American issue flight waivers as Hawaii braces for Hurricane DouglasAirlines are issuing flight waivers as Hawaii braces for the impact of Hurricane Douglas amid the already crippling coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rebuts U.S. claim that Marshall Islands nuclear waste site is safeOne of Hawaii’s high-profile politicians has dismissed a recent Department of Energy report concluding that a leaking U.S. nuclear waste repository in the..
WorldNews
AP Top Stories July 27 AHere's the latest for Monday July 27th: Portland protesters dispersed amid gas, explosions; China takes over former US consulate; Hurricane Hanna downgraded;..
USATODAY.com
Texas State in the southern United States
China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:40Published
China takes control of US consulate in ChengduChinese authorities took control of the former U.S. consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Monday after it was ordered closed amid rising..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this