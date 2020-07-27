Olivia de Havilland, known for roles in "Gone With the Wind" and "To Each His Own," dies at 104
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Hollywood is remembering Olivia de Havilland, one of the last stars from cinema's so-called Golden Age. The Oscar-winning actress died at her home in Paris on Sunday at the age of 104. She appeared in dozens of films in her decades long career, including "Gone With the Wind." Anthony Mason remembers her life, on and off screen.
