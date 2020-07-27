Global  
 

Olivia de Havilland, known for roles in "Gone With the Wind" and "To Each His Own," dies at 104

CBS News Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Hollywood is remembering Olivia de Havilland, one of the last stars from cinema's so-called Golden Age. The Oscar-winning actress died at her home in Paris on Sunday at the age of 104. She appeared in dozens of films in her decades long career, including "Gone With the Wind." Anthony Mason remembers her life, on and off screen.
News video: Gone With The Wind star Dame Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

Gone With The Wind star Dame Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104 00:53

 Gone With The Wind actress Dame Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104. Theactress, one of the last surviving figures of Hollywood’s Golden Age, died athome in Paris, her representatives confirmed. A statement said: “Last night,the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and...

