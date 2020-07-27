Global  
 

Casket of Rep. John Lewis arrives at US Capitol

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The casket carrying the body of the late Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon. He will lie in state before his private funeral in Atlanta on Thursday. (July 27)
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Rep. John Lewis Will Lie In State At US Capitol

Rep. John Lewis Will Lie In State At US Capitol 01:49

 Michelle Miller reports a horse drawn carriage carried Lewis' casket over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama for a final crossing on Sunday.

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader

John Lewis Is the First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in the Capitol Rotunda

 The pandemic has dictated an unusual public mourning process for the civil rights icon. He will lie in state briefly under the Capitol dome and then move outside..
NYTimes.com

John Lewis: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in state

 Civil rights icon John Lewis will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda, his casket resting on the same wooden platform used for Abraham Lincoln.
USATODAY.com

She was 13 when a beaten John Lewis arrived at her Alabama family's home, seeking refuge

 Valda Harris Montgomery's parents opened their door to Lewis and the other Freedom Riders in 1961. She said watching Alabama honor him was "surreal."
USATODAY.com

United States Capitol United States Capitol Seat of the United States Congress

Rep. John Lewis to lie in state next week at the US Capitol

 Lewis, a civil rights icon and longtime member of Congress, died last Saturday at the age of 80 after a monthslong battle with cancer.
USATODAY.com

House Votes to Remove Confederate Statues From U.S. Capitol

 The bipartisan vote to banish the statues from display was the latest step in a nationwide push to remove historical symbols of racism and oppression from public..
NYTimes.com

House weighs removing Capitol's racist statues

 The House was poised to vote Wednesday on legislation to remove statues of Confederate leaders from the Capitol. (July 22)
 
USATODAY.com

House to vote Wednesday on removing Confederate statues

 (CNN)Lawmakers in the House are expected to vote on legislation Wednesday to expel Confederate statues from the US Capitol. The bill requires the removal of..
WorldNews

Atlanta Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States

Clippers' Lou Williams to undergo 10-day quarantine, miss first two games after leaving NBA campus

 Lou Williams will have to complete a 10-day quarantine after spending part of a pre-approved absence at an Atlanta strip club.
USATODAY.com

Live updates: John Lewis funeral services in Alabama on Saturday

 John Lewis is being honored over six days, beginning in his hometown of Troy as well as Selma, Montgomery, D.C. and Atlanta.
USATODAY.com

Funeral service for C.T. Vivian held in Atlanta

 The nation paid its final respects Thursday to the Rev. C.T. Vivian, a pioneer of the civil rights movement, at a funeral service at Providence Missionary..
USATODAY.com

Civil rights icon, MLK Jr. adviser C.T. Vivian to be remembered in private funeral in Atlanta

 Long-time civil right advocate C.T. Vivian, who died of natural causes July 17 at the age of 95, will be remembered in a private funeral in Atlanta.
 
USATODAY.com

