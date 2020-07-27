|
Casket of Rep. John Lewis arrives at US Capitol
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The casket carrying the body of the late Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon. He will lie in state before his private funeral in Atlanta on Thursday. (July 27)
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader
John Lewis Is the First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in the Capitol RotundaThe pandemic has dictated an unusual public mourning process for the civil rights icon. He will lie in state briefly under the Capitol dome and then move outside..
NYTimes.com
John Lewis: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in stateCivil rights icon John Lewis will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda, his casket resting on the same wooden platform used for Abraham Lincoln.
USATODAY.com
She was 13 when a beaten John Lewis arrived at her Alabama family's home, seeking refugeValda Harris Montgomery's parents opened their door to Lewis and the other Freedom Riders in 1961. She said watching Alabama honor him was "surreal."
USATODAY.com
United States Capitol Seat of the United States Congress
Rep. John Lewis to lie in state next week at the US CapitolLewis, a civil rights icon and longtime member of Congress, died last Saturday at the age of 80 after a monthslong battle with cancer.
USATODAY.com
House Votes to Remove Confederate Statues From U.S. CapitolThe bipartisan vote to banish the statues from display was the latest step in a nationwide push to remove historical symbols of racism and oppression from public..
NYTimes.com
House weighs removing Capitol's racist statuesThe House was poised to vote Wednesday on legislation to remove statues of Confederate leaders from the Capitol. (July 22)
USATODAY.com
House to vote Wednesday on removing Confederate statues(CNN)Lawmakers in the House are expected to vote on legislation Wednesday to expel Confederate statues from the US Capitol. The bill requires the removal of..
WorldNews
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
Clippers' Lou Williams to undergo 10-day quarantine, miss first two games after leaving NBA campusLou Williams will have to complete a 10-day quarantine after spending part of a pre-approved absence at an Atlanta strip club.
USATODAY.com
Live updates: John Lewis funeral services in Alabama on SaturdayJohn Lewis is being honored over six days, beginning in his hometown of Troy as well as Selma, Montgomery, D.C. and Atlanta.
USATODAY.com
Funeral service for C.T. Vivian held in AtlantaThe nation paid its final respects Thursday to the Rev. C.T. Vivian, a pioneer of the civil rights movement, at a funeral service at Providence Missionary..
USATODAY.com
Civil rights icon, MLK Jr. adviser C.T. Vivian to be remembered in private funeral in AtlantaLong-time civil right advocate C.T. Vivian, who died of natural causes July 17 at the age of 95, will be remembered in a private funeral in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this