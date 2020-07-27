Trump Admin Proposes Bill to Extend Unemployment Benefit, Stimulus Package Talks Still Afloat
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Mark Meadow, chief of staff of the White House, uttered that he would want to witness lawmakers take action on the extension and alteration of the unemployment program. He added that after the bill will be passed then they will be able to work out on the rest of the bill in the upcoming weeks.
COVID-19 Relief to Include $1,200 Checks Among Other Benefits, Says Kudlow Republicans will introduce their finalized coronavirus relief bill on Monday. According to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, the bill, worth about $1 trillion, will extend the federal eviction moratorium in addition...
Senate republicans and the Trump Administration say the next stimulus package will include more funds for coronavirus testing. However, disagreements in other areas continue ahead of today's expected..
