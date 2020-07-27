Trump Admin Proposes Bill to Extend Unemployment Benefit, Stimulus Package Talks Still Afloat Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Mark Meadow, chief of staff of the White House, uttered that he would want to witness lawmakers take action on the extension and alteration of the unemployment program. He added that after the bill will be passed then they will be able to work out on the rest of the bill in the upcoming weeks.


