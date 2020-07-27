Global  
 

Trump Admin Proposes Bill to Extend Unemployment Benefit, Stimulus Package Talks Still Afloat

HNGN Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Trump Admin Proposes Bill to Extend Unemployment Benefit, Stimulus Package Talks Still AfloatMark Meadow, chief of staff of the White House, uttered that he would want to witness lawmakers take action on the extension and alteration of the unemployment program. He added that after the bill will be passed then they will be able to work out on the rest of the bill in the upcoming weeks.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: COVID-19 Relief to Include $1,200 Checks Among Other Benefits, Says Kudlow

COVID-19 Relief to Include $1,200 Checks Among Other Benefits, Says Kudlow 01:04

 COVID-19 Relief to Include $1,200 Checks Among Other Benefits, Says Kudlow Republicans will introduce their finalized coronavirus relief bill on Monday. According to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, the bill, worth about $1 trillion, will extend the federal eviction moratorium in addition...

