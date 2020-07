Trump's National Security Adviser, Robert O'Brien, Tested Positive for COVID-19 Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

One of Trump's top aides has tested positive for COVID-19. O'Brien just came back from a trip to Europe, where he was reported to not have worn a mask and follow social distancing protocols.