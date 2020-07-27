Avalanche opens practice in Edmonton, the NHL’s western hub Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar can appreciate what the NHL saw in awarding Edmonton as the host city for the Western Conference playoffs. Bednar and his team arrived in the city of the Alberta province on Sunday and had their first practice Monday -- six days before they open round-robin play against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Edmonton Storm Floods Rogers Palace



The timing comes just as NHL picked Edmonton to be one of the hub cities to restart the 2020 hockey season. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 01:35 Published 2 weeks ago Thunderstorm Floods Home Of Edmonton Oilers



Despite the damage, the Oilers' owners say the flooding won't impact the city's ability to host teams as the 2020 NHL season restarts. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 01:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this