Avalanche opens practice in Edmonton, the NHL’s western hub

Denver Post Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar can appreciate what the NHL saw in awarding Edmonton as the host city for the Western Conference playoffs. Bednar and his team arrived in the city of the Alberta province on Sunday and had their first practice Monday -- six days before they open round-robin play against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers.
