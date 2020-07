Calls grow to rename Edmund Pettus Bridge in John Lewis' honor Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

The body of civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis was carried across Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge over the weekend. Now, there's a push to rename the bridge in his honor, but even Lewis himself felt that would be a bridge too far. Michelle Miller reports. 👓 View full article