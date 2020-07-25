Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Lives Matter protest at Tempe Beach Park

azcentral.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Black Lives Matter protest at Tempe Beach Park
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Together We Stand' event looks at bigger picture of Black Lives Matter movement, need for unity [Video]

'Together We Stand' event looks at bigger picture of Black Lives Matter movement, need for unity

As Black Lives Matter protests continue to take place across Milwaukee, in Washington Park, a community event Saturday looked at the bigger picture of the movement, the need for unity.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:46Published
Freedom Fighters for Justice rally held in West Palm Beach [Video]

Freedom Fighters for Justice rally held in West Palm Beach

Members of "Freedom Fighters for Justice" along with other groups marched along Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach on Saturday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:48Published
Graffiti Found In Grant Park; 'Defund CPD,' 'Black Lives Matter' Messages Removed From Property [Video]

Graffiti Found In Grant Park; 'Defund CPD,' 'Black Lives Matter' Messages Removed From Property

Graffiti was found around Grant Park and removed from the property.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:20Published

Tweets about this