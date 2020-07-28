Ghislaine Maxwell Case Evidences Includes X-Rated Photographs and Videos of Underage Girls

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial



Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 6 days ago Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'



“I just wish her well,” President Donald Trump said on Tuesday of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested and charged with luring young girls so the late financier.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:37 Published 6 days ago Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell



When asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, President Donald Trump said “I wish her well.” The British socialite is accused of grooming girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse alongside Jeffrey Epstein. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:38 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this