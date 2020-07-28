Ghislaine Maxwell Case Evidences Includes X-Rated Photographs and Videos of Underage Girls
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Evidence in the form of “nude, partially nude, or otherwise sexualized images (and) videos" were found in Ghislaine Maxwell's case. Upon raiding Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion, investigators discovered a stash of nude photographs of underage girls.
Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president..
