Steffen Christensen RT @SarahTaber_bww: & just because everyone's having a racist panic meltdown about biohazards does not mean mystery seeds from China are bi… 5 minutes ago Ken Sevec RT @WTOP: Local authorities say they've received hundreds of reports of people receiving unsolicited seed packets in the mail. Whatever you… 7 minutes ago Mikaela Porter RT @shamiratweets: State agriculture officials issued a warning on Monday about unsolicited seeds being sent from China. People are advised… 10 minutes ago Jeff Sattler RT @WTOL11Toledo: The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking Ohioans not to plant any seeds they receive in unsolicited packages in the m… 15 minutes ago 🌊Jerzygirl45🌊 RT @NBCNewYork: Some state agriculture departments have tweeted out warnings about the mystery seed packets, urging people not to touch the… 15 minutes ago Michele Campbell RT @MNagriculture: Minnesotans have received unsolicited packages of seeds appearing to come from China. If you've gotten unsolicited seeds… 17 minutes ago ooky spooky what in the***is going on HERE??? this is some sneaky***and my***is chapped!!! China better leave me alon… https://t.co/FzXMhVJagX 31 minutes ago Rick. T GUESS WE ARE MOVING ON FROM KILLER BEE'S TO KILLER SEED'S ? Mystery seeds from China appear in some Louisiana resid… https://t.co/nJ6yzud5UN 33 minutes ago