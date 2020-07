You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Frontier Airlines' COVID-19 flight vouchers are already expiring



Frontier Airlines' COVID-19 flight vouchers are already expiring Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:50 Published 2 weeks ago Frontier Airlines Vouchers Expiring



Travelers with vouchers for Frontier airlines are learning they expire after just 90 days, if they don't book another flight during the pandemic. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago Prairie View High School baseball team makes plea for refund from Frontier Airlines



An out-of-state baseball tournament was supposed to be the highlight of the year for a group of high school seniors, but after the tournament was canceled, the team is now fighting for a refund. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:13 Published on June 10, 2020

Tweets about this