You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moderna's COVID vaccine enters late-stage trial



Moderna said on Monday it has started a U.S. government-backed late-stage trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the first to be implemented under the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55 Published 21 hours ago Final phase of COVID-19 vaccine trial



Mayo Clinic's Doctor Rafael Fonesca discusses the new announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine in the final trial phase. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 20:37 Published 4 days ago Final testing begins for Coronavirus vaccine



The green light has been given to start the final phase of testing for a vaccine that shows to be effective against the Coronavirus. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this