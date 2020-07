You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. Attorney General To Seek Terror Charges, Death Penalty Against Accused MS-13 Gang Leader



U.S. Attorney General William Barr says he will seek terror charges and the death penalty against accused MS-13 gang leader Alexi Saenz, who is accused of killing two Brentwood High School teens in.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:16 Published 2 weeks ago Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign



[NFA] Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month as his office led a probe into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, told lawmakers on.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06 Published 2 weeks ago Vikas Dubey encounter: '4 policemen got injured in car accident', says IG Kanpur



At least 4 policemen were injured in the accident today after a car of STF's convoy bringing Vikas Dubey to Kanpur overturned on July 10, informed Inspector General of Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal. Vikas.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this