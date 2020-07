Tuesday Night's Phillies-Yankees Game Postponed As Some Phillies Await COVID-19 Test Results, Reports Say



The MLB is postponing Tuesday night’s Phillies-Yankees game in Philadelphia, reports say. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:26 Published 13 minutes ago

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus



Both the Miami Marlins opener against the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Yankees were scheduled for Monday night. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 4 hours ago