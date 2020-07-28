Global  
 

Swimmer Is Killed in Maine Shark Attack, Officials Say

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
A 63-year-old New York woman died in Maine’s first fatal shark attack, the authorities said. Sharks rarely attack humans but are following seals, their natural prey, north, experts say.
News video: Woman Killed In Apparent Shark Attack Off Maine

Woman Killed In Apparent Shark Attack Off Maine 00:51

 Kayakers brought the woman to shore but she did not survive.

Woman was killed in what is believed to be first unprovoked shark attack in Maine

 Officials believe it's the first unprovoked shark attack in Maine.
 
Maine woman killed in an apparent shark attack, the first unprovoked attack in the state

 Experts say unprovoked shark attacks are incredibly rare. Monday's incident, one professor said, was the first unprovoked shark attack documented.
