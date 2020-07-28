|
Swimmer Is Killed in Maine Shark Attack, Officials Say
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
A 63-year-old New York woman died in Maine’s first fatal shark attack, the authorities said. Sharks rarely attack humans but are following seals, their natural prey, north, experts say.
