Twitter Restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s Account Over COVID-19 Misinformation

NPR Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
The company said Trump Jr.'s account would be limited for 12 hours. It said the president's son put out a tweet with "misleading and potentially harmful" information about the coronavirus.
