|
Barr, Nadler clash on federal response to unrest
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr clashed with the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee over the federal response to unrest in U.S. cities. (July 28)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
'What enemies have I indicted?': Barr pushes back
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37Published
Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published
Bill Barr to House lawmakers: Portland riots are 'an assault' on US governmentAttorney General William Barr's testimony comes as part of House Democrats' investigations into alleged politicization of the Justice Department.
USATODAY.com
Barr to Testify on Protest Response, Mueller Inquiry and Other IssuesThe attorney general heads to Capitol Hill this morning to testify for the first time more than a year.
NYTimes.com
Jerry Nadler U.S. Representative from New York
Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06Published
Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to provide 'Masks for all'(CNN)Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce a bill on Tuesday that would provide high quality, reusable masks to every American. Sanders is unveiling the..
WorldNews
'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16Published
Georgia Senator Is Criticized for Ad Enlarging Jewish Opponent Jon Ossoff's NoseSenator David Perdue, a Republican, drew a quick rebuke from his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, who said the Facebook ad employed the “least original..
NYTimes.com
United States House Committee on the Judiciary Standing committee of the United States House of Representatives
Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
Tweets about this