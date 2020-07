Report: Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin opting out of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concern Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

The Eagles traded for Goodwin in April, and now they have just 2 wide receivers with more than a year of NFL experience.

