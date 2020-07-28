Global  
 

William Barr condemns “rioters” in much-anticipated House testimony

Denver Post Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr defended the aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest in America, saying on Tuesday “violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests” sparked by George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'

Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'

 During U.S. Attorney General Barr's testimony to the House Judiciary, U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler says "shame on you" for the use of force on protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington D.C. back in June.

