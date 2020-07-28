Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion Gives New Details in Account of Shooting

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Neither the rapper nor the police have named anyone as responsible for causing her injuries.
Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper

Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed reports she required surgery on both her feet following a gunshot incident at a Hollywood Hills party earlier this month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Megan Thee Stallion says she's recovering after being shot in both feet: 'Worst experience'

 Megan Thee Stallion is back on social media to share her side of what she calls the "worst experience of my life" after suffering gunshot wounds.
USATODAY.com
Chrissy Teigen apologises for Megan Thee Stallion joke following shooting injury [Video]

Chrissy Teigen apologises for Megan Thee Stallion joke following shooting injury

Chrissy Teigen has apologised for joking about Megan Thee Stallion as the rapper recovers from gunshot wounds.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Officially Parents, Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting and More News | Billboard News [Video]

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Officially Parents, Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting and More News | Billboard News

Drake breaks a new record on the Billboard Hot 100, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their new baby and Megan Thee Stallion opens up on Instagram Live about her gunshot wounds.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:17Published
DJ Khaled teases new track with Megan Thee Stallion [Video]

DJ Khaled teases new track with Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled has "cooked something up" with Megan Thee Stallion, as he teases a collaboration with the rapper.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
Fenty Is Launching A Skincare Line On July 31 [Video]

Fenty Is Launching A Skincare Line On July 31

Rihanna has announced she is expanding her beauty empire by launching Fenty Skin. According to Allure, the new line of skincare will be launching on July 31. The new line is shrouded in mystery, with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out Following Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out Following Shooting And the internet's reaction to the incident... *Megan Thee Stallion* has spoken about her recent shooting incident. The rapper was hospitalised following...
Clash Also reported by •Lainey GossipFOXNews.comSOHHJust JaredBillboard.comIndependentTMZ.comBelfast Telegraph

Black Women Shouldn't Have To Publicly Cry To Be Comforted

Black Women Shouldn't Have To Publicly Cry To Be Comforted The treatment of Megan Thee Stallion is abhorrent... Last night (July 27th) Megan Thee Stallion *took to IG Live to detail* her harrowing experience of being...
Clash

Draya Michele Pours Her Heart Out To Megan Thee Stallion W/ Emotional Apology: “I Was Wrong”

Draya Michele Pours Her Heart Out To Megan Thee Stallion W/ Emotional Apology: “I Was Wrong” Reality TV star Draya Michele has something to say. Following her comments about rapper Megan Thee Stallion getting allegedly shot by Tory Lanez, she’s come...
SOHH


