Attorney General Barr Defends His Decisions And DOJ Actions Before The House
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Attorney General William Barr testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, defending the use of federal agents in Portland, Ore., and his decision to drop the case against Michael Flynn.
During U.S. Attorney General Barr's testimony to the House Judiciary, U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler says "shame on you" for the use of force on protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington D.C. back in June.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler chastised U.S. Attorney General William Barr at a congressional hearing on Tuesday saying Barr "aided and abetted the worst failings of the president."