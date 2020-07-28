Attorney General Barr Defends His Decisions And DOJ Actions Before The House

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rep. Swalwell grills Barr on Stone commutation



When asked by Democrat Eric Swalwell about possibly investigating U.S. President Donald Trump for commuting Roger Stone, U.S. Attorney General William Barr responded, "why should I?" Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published 1 hour ago Barr 'abetted' Trump's 'worst failings': Nadler



House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler chastised U.S. Attorney General William Barr at a congressional hearing on Tuesday saying Barr "aided and abetted the worst failings of the president." Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 1 hour ago 'What enemies have I indicted?': Barr pushes back



U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday defended himself in front of a Democratic-led House of Representative committee, denying accusations that he abused his power to help President Donald.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this