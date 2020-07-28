|
New York woman killed in Maine shark attack
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Authorities in Maine said a rare great white shark attack killed a New York City resident. Officials warned swimmers to excercise caution in the state's Casco Bay region. (July 28)
Maine shark attack: US woman killed by great whiteThe 63-year-old was killed by a great white shark - in the first ever deadly attack recorded there.
BBC News
Swimmer Is Killed in Maine Shark Attack, Officials SayA 63-year-old New York woman died in Maine’s first fatal shark attack, the authorities said. Sharks rarely attack humans but are following seals, their natural..
NYTimes.com
Woman was killed in what is believed to be first unprovoked shark attack in MaineOfficials believe it's the first unprovoked shark attack in Maine.
USATODAY.com
Maine woman killed in an apparent shark attack, the first unprovoked attack in the stateExperts say unprovoked shark attacks are incredibly rare. Monday's incident, one professor said, was the first unprovoked shark attack documented.
USATODAY.com
