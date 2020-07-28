Global  
 

New York woman killed in Maine shark attack

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Authorities in Maine said a rare great white shark attack killed a New York City resident. Officials warned swimmers to excercise caution in the state's Casco Bay region. (July 28)
 
News video: Woman dies after great white shark attack off Maine coast

Woman dies after great white shark attack off Maine coast

 Julie Dimperio Holowach, of New York City, was attacked by a great white shark near Bailey Island in Maine on Monday afternoon.

Maine shark attack: US woman killed by great white

 The 63-year-old was killed by a great white shark - in the first ever deadly attack recorded there.
Swimmer Is Killed in Maine Shark Attack, Officials Say

 A 63-year-old New York woman died in Maine’s first fatal shark attack, the authorities said. Sharks rarely attack humans but are following seals, their natural..
Woman was killed in what is believed to be first unprovoked shark attack in Maine

 Officials believe it's the first unprovoked shark attack in Maine.
 
Maine woman killed in an apparent shark attack, the first unprovoked attack in the state

 Experts say unprovoked shark attacks are incredibly rare. Monday's incident, one professor said, was the first unprovoked shark attack documented.
 
Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak

Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak

Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the last five days according to reports. Freddie Joyner has more

New Yorkers keep cool with fire hydrants

 The city has opened 300 fire hydrants around New York City to help people keep cool amid high temperatures as many swimming pools remain closed. (July..
New York lawyer Roy Den Hollander allegedly targeted another federal judge from New Jersey before shooting

 Men's rights attorney Roy Den Hollander's list of other targets included another federal judge in New Jersey, the New York Times reported.
 
Deadly Shark Attack In Maine Is First In Recorded History

Deadly Shark Attack In Maine Is First In Recorded History

The victim was identified as Julie Dimperio Holowach. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

NYC Woman Killed In Apparent Great White Shark Attack In Maine

NYC Woman Killed In Apparent Great White Shark Attack In Maine

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach was bitten while swimming off of Bailey Island Monday.

Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white – and it's still out there

Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white – and it's still out there

Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white – and it's still out there

