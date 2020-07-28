Generator fumes kill 4 family members in hurricane-ravaged Texas; thousands still without power

China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu



Beijing announced the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu was closed as of 10 a.m. on Monday, after it ordered the facility be shut in retaliation for China being ousted from its consulate in Houston, Texas. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio