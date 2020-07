Ghislaine Maxwell's Attorneys Ask Judge to Stop Accusers From Posting Evidence Online Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell prefer that women who allege that Maxwell was their abuser to not post evidence online. They stated that the women should be subjected to the same secrecy rules as prosecutors and Maxwell's defense lawyers.