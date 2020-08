Cheryl Duckworth, Ph.D. This is the kind of thing that continues killing confidence in both him and FL economy. He wants to get wait staff… https://t.co/COQsVvZmgD 6 days ago Health News Florida Florida Gov. @GovRonDeSantis is looking to “tweak” one of his coronavirus orders so restaurant staff and workers no… https://t.co/4pOINaGfh1 6 days ago PulpNews Crime #Florida Gov. #Ron DeSantis Looks To Get Workers Back On The Job Faster - Jul 29 @ 9:05 AM ET https://t.co/yIvEHgJeR3 6 days ago