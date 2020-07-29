Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd hologram projected in front of Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The family of George Floyd on Tuesday attended an unveiling of a high-tech memorial to the slain Black man projected over the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond's Monument Avenue. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: George Floyd Hologram Unveiled

WEB EXTRA: George Floyd Hologram Unveiled 00:16

 This hologram of George Floyd was unveiled over a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday. A press releases says the George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project aims to “transform spaces that were formerly occupied by racist symbols of America’s dark Confederate past into a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Judge: No Immediate Ruling On Robert E. Lee Statue Removal In Virginia [Video]

Judge: No Immediate Ruling On Robert E. Lee Statue Removal In Virginia

A Richmond judge heard arguments Thursday but said he would not immediately issue a ruling in a lawsuit over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plans to remove an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published
Why Confederate War General Robert E. Lee’s Direct Descendent Supports Taken Down His Ancestor’s Sta [Video]

Why Confederate War General Robert E. Lee’s Direct Descendent Supports Taken Down His Ancestor’s Sta

“Being related to the person whose statue has been used not only in Richmond but in other places as a sign of, as uplifting the cause of white supremacy rhetoric and action—I could not sit idly by..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:48Published
Stonewall Jackson statue removed in Virginia [Video]

Stonewall Jackson statue removed in Virginia

Confederate general Stonewall Jackson's statue was removed from Virginia’s Monument Avenue on Wednesday hours after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all Confederate statues from city land.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd’s family gathers in Virginia to unveil hologram

 RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The family of George Floyd witnessed the unveiling of a hologram in Virginia Tuesday night, where flickering lights came together to...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this