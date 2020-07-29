George Floyd hologram projected in front of Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () The family of George Floyd on Tuesday attended an unveiling of a high-tech memorial to the slain Black man projected over the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond's Monument Avenue.
This hologram of George Floyd was unveiled over a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday. A press releases says the George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project aims to “transform spaces that were formerly occupied by racist symbols of America’s dark Confederate past into a...
A Richmond judge heard arguments Thursday but said he would not immediately issue a ruling in a lawsuit over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plans to remove an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert..