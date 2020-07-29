|
Media mogul Tyler Perry on “Camp Quarantine” production and helping others
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Actor, director, writer and producer Tyler Perry joins "CBS This Morning" to give a behind-the-scenes look at the precautions in place to keep cast and crew members safe while filming at his studio amid the coronavirus outbreak. Tyler Perry Studios is one of the first studios in the country to resume production during the pandemic.
