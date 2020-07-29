Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I Just Don’t Get It’: Republicans Balk at Funding F.B.I. Building in Virus Bill

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Another chapter in President Trump’s quest to shape the future of the J. Edgar Hoover Building seemed over as Republicans distanced themselves from the administration’s $1.75 billion demand.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Dems, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

 The differences over the next coronavirus aid package are vast. Dems propose $3 trillion in relief. Republicans have a $1 trillion counteroffer. Millions of..
USATODAY.com

Michigan governor rips Republican virus aid plan

 Michigan's governor is unhappy with stalled efforts in Washington to reach agreement on the next coronavirus aid package (July 28)
 
USATODAY.com

White House pushed to include $1.75 billion for new FBI headquarters in GOP pandemic aid bill: Senate source

 Mitch McConnell is opposing a $1.75 billion provision for a new FBI building added by the White House to a massive Republican coronavirus relief bill.
USATODAY.com
GOP Senator Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil' [Video]

GOP Senator Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'

The outspoken Arkansas Senator made the comment during an interview with the 'Arkansas Democrat-Gazette'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surge past 150k [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surge past 150k

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, a number higher than in any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:55Published

Pentagon to pull 12,000 US troops from Germany following Trump demands, slammed as gift to Russia

 Members of Trump's own political party have criticized the troop move as a gift to Russia and a threat to U.S. national security.
USATODAY.com
Trump would be 'angry' if Russian bounty reports were true [Video]

Trump would be 'angry' if Russian bounty reports were true

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday if U.S. intelligence reports that Russia paid Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan were true, he would be very angry about it.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:30Published
Pentagon details troop withdraw from Germany [Video]

Pentagon details troop withdraw from Germany

The U.S. military unveiled details of its plans on Wednesday to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany following a decision by President Donald Trump. The U.S. said it plans to keep nearly half of them in Europe to address poterntial tensions with Russia. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

US to withdraw nearly 12000 troops from Germany

 Spurred on by President Donald Trump's demand to pull troops out of Germany, the U.S. will bring about 6,400 forces home and shift about 5,600 to other countries..
USATODAY.com

J. Edgar Hoover Building J. Edgar Hoover Building architectural structure

The FBI Pledged to Keep a Source Anonymous. Trump Allies Aided His Unmasking.

 The J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, which houses the headquarters of the FBI, on May 27, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times) WASHINGTON — Not..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Russia Probe: How the FBI Spied on Trump at His Own Briefing Before 2016 Election
RIA Nov. Also reported by •Daily Caller

Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed Democratic demands to include aid for cash-strapped cities in a new coronavirus relief package...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

‘I Just Don’t Get It’: Republicans Balk at Funding F.B.I. Building in Virus Bill

 Another chapter in President Trump’s quest to shape the future of the J. Edgar Hoover Building seemed over as Republicans distanced themselves from the...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

madcity_ben

Ben Levin RT @cnnbrk: The US will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany in a move that has attracted bipartisan congressional opposition and roi… 2 seconds ago

raysatblu

Ray Lee RT @Aego5: U.S. to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany but nearly half to stay in Europe https://t.co/cPsXkMP6Bg 28 seconds ago

thomasfletchers

Thomas Fletcher Sr RT @fpleitgenCNN: The US will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany in a move that has attracted bipartisan congressional opposition a… 1 minute ago

Slfriend79

Sheila Friend RT @ABC: JUST IN: The U.S. is removing nearly 12,000 American troops from Germany and will move the headquarters of U.S. European Command f… 1 minute ago

Porti86862233

Porti US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany in move that will cost billions and take years https://t.co/o7o9gG0LWU 1 minute ago

candies2639

candacemariecooper US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany in move that will cost billions and take years https://t.co/XnPLSeXuAe 1 minute ago

YolandaRansom2

Yolanda Ransom RT @joehick58: US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany in move that will cost billions and take years https://t.co/GKfjOVfq20 2 minutes ago

ottawasuncom

Ottawa Sun U.S. to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany but nearly half to stay in Europe https://t.co/GpiZxwrouT https://t.co/yPtej4k6bx 3 minutes ago