Owanna Victory RT @CBSNews: Congressman Louie Gohmert tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/Yy2LJnsja4 2 minutes ago

Marie Pintar RT @RepsForBiden: Congressman Louie Gohmert, who refused to wear a mask, tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/aXykzGMnZN 2 minutes ago

MaryLIsPastIt *** NoTrump RT @ReportsDaNews: TEXAS GOP CONGRESSMAN LOUIE “I refuse to wear a mask” GOHMERT TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.. LMAO https://t.co/SstPF… 3 minutes ago

Mowliid Haji Abdi #UPDATE: US Congressman Louie Gohmert, who has refused to wear a mask, tests positive for #coronavirus. He had been… https://t.co/4SPrxPgCoh 5 minutes ago

Richard Ferrans Dear Atheists, Can you now say MAYBE possible?? LOL Louie Gohmert, Republican congressman, tests positive for Co… https://t.co/8wJqFHWYJx 6 minutes ago

The Cows Dog 🐄🐶 Texas congressman, who often refuses to wear a mask, tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/zEevK1XOL0 #stupid… https://t.co/46AFhEEsqr 12 minutes ago

Michaela RT @Carl_Hiaasen: Texas GOP congressman Louie Gohmert, who shunned masks, tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/wsLx1qhG8g #NotFloridaM… 12 minutes ago