Farmer returns prosthetic leg lost by skydiver

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who kept an eye out for it and spotted it in a soybean field. (July 29)
 
