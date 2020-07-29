|
Farmer returns prosthetic leg lost by skydiver
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who kept an eye out for it and spotted it in a soybean field. (July 29)
