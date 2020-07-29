|
George Floyd hologram projected in front of Confederate statue in Richmond, Virginia
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A hologram projected the image of George Floyd in front of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, on July 28.
