George Floyd hologram projected in front of Confederate statue in Richmond, Virginia

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A hologram projected the image of George Floyd in front of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, on July 28.
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: George Floyd hologram shown in Richmond

George Floyd hologram shown in Richmond 00:18

 In Richmond Virginia, a holographic image of George Floyd is being projected into the space that used to be occupied by a confederate statue. The hologram is the first major initiative of the George Floyd Foundation.

