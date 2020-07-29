How Black-And-White Photo Challenge On Instagram Went Viral
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with culture reporter Taylor Lorenz of The New York Times about the viral black-and-white photo challenge, #challengeaccpeted, meant to promote female empowerment.
The ‘Challenge Accepted’ Selfie Trend: Explained For the past couple of days, women have been sharing black-and-white selfies with the caption, “Challenge Accepted.” While some claim it’s a sign of female empowerment, others are saying it’s an empty gesture. Here’s a closer look at the...