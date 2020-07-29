Global  
 

How Black-And-White Photo Challenge On Instagram Went Viral

NPR Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with culture reporter Taylor Lorenz of The New York Times about the viral black-and-white photo challenge, #challengeaccpeted, meant to promote female empowerment.
News video: The ‘Challenge Accepted’ Selfie Trend: Explained

 The ‘Challenge Accepted’ Selfie Trend: Explained For the past couple of days, women have been sharing black-and-white selfies with the caption, “Challenge Accepted.” While some claim it’s a sign of female empowerment, others are saying it’s an empty gesture. Here’s a closer look at the...

