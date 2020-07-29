|
John Lewis to lie in repose at Georgia Capitol
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The body of Rep. John Lewis was brought Wednesday to Atlanta to lie in repose at the Georgia capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. (July 29)
