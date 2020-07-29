Global  
 

John Lewis to lie in repose at Georgia Capitol

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020
The body of Rep. John Lewis was brought Wednesday to Atlanta to lie in repose at the Georgia capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. (July 29)
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Rep. John Lewis Lying In Repose At Georgia State Capitol

Rep. John Lewis Lying In Repose At Georgia State Capitol 01:37

 Ukee Washingtong will have a personal tribute to Lewis on Eyewitness News at 11.

John Lewis Becomes First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in Capitol Rotunda [Video]

John Lewis Becomes First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in Capitol Rotunda

The body of the late Georgia representative is currently lying in state for the public to pay their respects in Washington, DC.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Young Atlanta Woman Kills Baby Daughter By Ramming Car [Video]

Young Atlanta Woman Kills Baby Daughter By Ramming Car

Newser reports 21-year-old Atlanta woman Titayanna Phillips has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault after allegedly ramming a vehicle. Phillips allegedly rammed a vehicle carrying her 3-month-old daughter and the child's father. The daughter was killed. Police say Phillips deliberately drove into the vehicle after the child's father placed the baby inside and started driving away.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Casket of Rep. John Lewis arrives at US Capitol

 The casket carrying the body of the late Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon. He will lie in state before his private funeral in Atlanta..
USATODAY.com

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surge past 150k [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surge past 150k

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, a number higher than in any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:55Published

Mourners Pay Respects To Late Rep. John Lewis [Video]

Mourners Pay Respects To Late Rep. John Lewis

Mourners Pay Respects To Late Rep. John Lewis

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:34Published
Congressman John Lewis honored at the US Capitol [Video]

Congressman John Lewis honored at the US Capitol

Congressman John Lewis was honored at the US Capitol. Congressman Lewis died at the age of 80 following a long battle with cancer.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:42Published
WEB EXTRA: U.S. Capitol Memorial for Congressman John Lewis [Video]

WEB EXTRA: U.S. Capitol Memorial for Congressman John Lewis

Congressman John Lewis was remembered as a “titan of the civil rights movement” and as a “peacemaker” during a memorial at the U.S. Capitol on Monday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “We..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:26Published

