John Lewis to lie in repose at Georgia Capitol

Young Atlanta Woman Kills Baby Daughter By Ramming Car



Newser reports 21-year-old Atlanta woman Titayanna Phillips has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault after allegedly ramming a vehicle. Phillips allegedly rammed a vehicle carrying her 3-month-old daughter and the child's father. The daughter was killed. Police say Phillips deliberately drove into the vehicle after the child's father placed the baby inside and started driving away.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34