Today in History for July 30th
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Ex-Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa disappears; Medicare and Medicaid signed into law; A blast rocks Black Tom Island; The USS Indianapolis sunk; Henry Ford and Arnold Schwarzenegger born. (July 30)
