Today in History for July 30th

Thursday, 30 July 2020
Highlights of this day in history: Ex-Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa disappears; Medicare and Medicaid signed into law; A blast rocks Black Tom Island; The USS Indianapolis sunk; Henry Ford and Arnold Schwarzenegger born. (July 30)
 
Jimmy Hoffa Jimmy Hoffa American labor union leader (1913–1975)


Medicaid Medicaid United States social health care program for families and individuals with limited resources

Medicare (United States) Medicare (United States) United States single-payer national social insurance program


International Brotherhood of Teamsters International Brotherhood of Teamsters labor union


Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold Schwarzenegger Austrian-American actor, businessman, bodybuilder, and politician


Henry Ford Henry Ford American businessperson


USS Indianapolis (CA-35) USS Indianapolis (CA-35) Portland-class heavy cruiser of the United States Navy


Black Tom explosion Black Tom explosion Munitions explosion via sabotage


