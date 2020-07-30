Today in History for July 30th

Will Telehealth Continue After COVID, And How?



Seema Verma oversees the Medicare and Medicaid programs for the Trump administration. Verma is deciding how often patients will be able to use phone and video visits to see the doctor. She has said it's “crystal clear” that telehealth must continue, says Business Insider. Verma has the power to change certain regulations on doctor phone and video visits. She’s thinking through which types of medicine should be offering care virtually.

