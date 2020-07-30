Spectrum Internet Service Goes Down in ‘Multiple Service Areas’ Including Los Angeles Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Thousands of Spectrum customers lost internet access early Wednesday night as service went down in several U.S. locations, including throughout Southern California.



According to the website Outagealert, Spectrum services went down at approximately 6:46 p.m. Pacific time and the outages continued as of 7:40. At 7:28 p.m., Spectrum said on Twitter that it is aware of the problem and is investigating.



“We are aware of an outage affecting multiple service areas and thank you for your patience as we investigate,” the company said.



The scope of the outage was note known precisely, but a Downdetector.com map showed a heavy concentration of outages in Southern California, with smaller, but still significant outages reported in Florida, Texas, the San Francisco Bay area, Seattle, the Carolinas and greater New York, among other places.



On social media, while complaints came primarily from users in Southern California, people from other affected regions also joined in. Attempts to contact Spectrum were unsuccessful; and automated message said at around 7:45 p.m. that the system is too overwhelmed to take calls at the moment.



The outages have not affected all users in a given area, however. TheWrap can confirm that at least one staff member living in Koreatown, Los Angeles were knocked offline, while another living in the same neighborhood experienced no outage.



