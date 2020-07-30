|
Tennessee State Senator Embezzled $600,000 in Federal Grant Money, U.S. Says
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Katrina Robinson allegedly used the funds for personal expenses — including her wedding, honeymoon and later divorce — as well as a campaign event, according to a criminal complaint.
