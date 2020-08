George M Stebbins AMERICANS HAVE BECOME STUPID, AND DUMBER!!! Michigan inn removes Norwegian flag over Confederacy confusion, but fi… https://t.co/wXfN2jhh1H 8 hours ago F Bret RT @FriedrichHayek: Michigan inn removes Norwegian flag as residents falsely believe it's the Confederate flag https://t.co/ljMjD7I1eY 11 hours ago Del Henry Michigan inn removes Norwegian flag over Confederacy confusion, but finds way to keep national flare… https://t.co/qgvdknuk6b 13 hours ago richard haney Michigan inn removes Norwegian flag over Confederacy confusion, but finds way to keep national flare… https://t.co/XGtkp4fCiR 22 hours ago Tim Ramsey Michigan inn removes Norwegian flag over Confederacy confusion, but finds way to keep national flare… https://t.co/azbWpCQqL3 23 hours ago Triston Stafford Michigan inn removes Norwegian flag over Confederacy confusion, but finds way to keep national flare… https://t.co/QmFe8sbhCG 1 day ago George Fotion Michigan inn removes Norwegian flag over Confederacy confusion, but finds way to keep national flare… https://t.co/n8kUrKH00E 1 day ago Tim RT @OrwellNGoode: Michigan Bed and Breakfast receives dozens of hateful messages after passersby confuse their Norwegian flag with the Conf… 1 day ago