NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of life

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
NASA's most elaborate life-hunting Mars rover has rocketed away from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (July 30)
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab
News video: NASA’s Perseverance to Become First Rover to Record Martian Sounds

NASA’s Perseverance to Become First Rover to Record Martian Sounds 01:12

 NASA’s Perseverance rover, set to launch to Mars soon, will be equipped with microphones that will allow us to listen to the Red Planet. If all goes to plan, it’ll be the first rover to record sounds on Mars!

NASA launches Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover to date [Video]

NASA launches Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover to date

NASA's Perseverance blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, atop an Atlas V rocket Thursday morning. Story:

Credit: ABC Action News
New Mars rover launches, seeks signs of past life [Video]

New Mars rover launches, seeks signs of past life

NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earth's planetary neighbor.

Credit: Reuters Studio

NASA presses ahead with summer's final Mars mission

 NASA's new Mars rover "Perseverance" is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Thursday atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. (July 30)
 
USATODAY.com

WEB EXTRA: NASA Prepares To Launch Mars Rover [Video]

WEB EXTRA: NASA Prepares To Launch Mars Rover

The Mars rover called Perseverance is scheduled to launch Thursday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Here’s a look at what to expect from the Mars 2020 Mission.

Credit: CBS4 Miami
2020's final Mars mission poised for blastoff from Florida [Video]

2020's final Mars mission poised for blastoff from Florida

The summer's third and final mission to Mars -- featuring NASA's most elaborate life-hunting rover -- is on the verge of liftoff.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Fly Over the Mars Perseverance Rover's Landing Site [Video]

Fly Over the Mars Perseverance Rover's Landing Site

The launch window for NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover opens on July 30th, 2020. Learn why Jezero crater was chosen as its landing site as the rover prepares to head to the Red Planet.

Credit: AmazeLab

Ingenuity, MOXIE and Perseverance: Inside the technology NASA's sending to Mars

 Take a look at Perseverance, the rover that NASA is sending to Mars on Thursday, and you may notice that it bears a striking similarity to Curiosity, which...
National Post

Mars mission 2020 launch: NASA's Perseverance rover ready for liftoff to Red Planet

 NASA will launch the Mars 2020 Perseverance mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida on July 30 at 7:50 am EDT (1150 GMT) on a United Launch...
DNA Also reported by •TechCrunchFOXNews.comIndependent

Lockheed Martin technology protects NASA's Mars 2020 mission

Lockheed Martin technology protects NASA's Mars 2020 mission Denver CO (SPX) Jul 30, 2020 Lockheed Martin developed the technology behind the aeroshell that will protect NASA's newest Mars rover, Perseverance, and...
Space Daily Also reported by •IndiaTimesDenver Post

