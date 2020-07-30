Global  
 

Nancy Pelosi speaks at John Lewis' funeral

CBS News Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid tribute to her longtime friend and colleague, the late civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis, at his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. "He taught us so much," Pelosi said. Watch her full remarks.
